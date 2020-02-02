ATTLEBORO — Last spring, after the second of her two daughters graduated from high school, Tara Croteau wondered what to do with the 22 dresses the girls had accumulated from years of attending high school and college proms, semi-formals, homecomings and the like.
Knowing that a dress can cost $500 and many girls cannot afford that, Croteau decided to organize a kind of lending library for dresses called The Dance Card.
Since that time, the Attleboro resident has collected nearly 100 more dresses from friends and family who want to see teens enjoy a prom without worrying about the cost, or not attending because they can’t afford it.
She said a dress, makeup, hair styling, shoes and jewelry can run up to $1,000. Tickets to the prom are usually another $75.
“The prom has become astronomically expensive. There is no way some girls can afford it,” she said.
She said she wants girls to enjoy “the red carpet” feeling of lining up for photographs at Capron Park wearing the dresses of their dreams without the stress of the cost.
There are some similar services such as Rent the Runway, but those involve renting the dresses. The Dance Card is free. Girls are just asked to return the dress after the prom, and, hopefully, have it cleaned.
Croteau said her daughters went to Attleboro High so the family knows Principal Bill Runey and it was easy to get his help.
She said Runey and the guidance department were instrumental in organizing an event to help the service.
“We’re excited to partner with Tara and The Dance Card to provide all of our students a much more financially- attractive alternative to the high prices associated with proms,” Runey said.
The Dance Card will make its debut at Attleboro High School on Feb. 13, in the school lobby, from 2:30 to 8 p.m., when girls will be able to look over, try on, and borrow a dress for the big occasion.
Some of the dresses can already be seen on The Dance Card’s Facebook page.
Croteau said she hopes the dresses donated by her daughters Sarah and Elizabeth, along with others, will be the start of something bigger. She said she is hoping to continue to collect donations and bring the lending service to other high schools in the area.
