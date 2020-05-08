NORTON — A house fire on South Worcester Street Friday night sent a woman to the hospital with burns on her hands.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Morton Hospital in Taunton, fire officials said.
The blaze at 319 South Worcester St. was reported about 8:30 p.m. as a kitchen fire.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the 1 1/2-story ranch and heavy fire inside as well as smoke in the attic area.
They laid hoses from a hydrant and had the fire knocked down shortly before 9 p.m., but “extensive overhaul” was required, officials said.
Attleboro Fire Department sent a ladder truck and engine to the scene and National Grid also responded to cut the electrical power.
North Attleboro ambulance transported the victim.
Mansfield firefighters covered the fire station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.