FALL RIVER -- Dawna Gyukeri-Burrus used to love to watch the NBC game show "The Wall" on Monday nights.
But she told a Fall River Superior Court jury Thursday that she has not watched it since Thomas Pomare, whom she considered an adopted son, was shot in her South Avenue home on Dec. 4, 2017.
Pomare, 34, an Attleboro native who was visiting from his home in California, died later at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Before the shooting, Pomare, a close friend of her son James who was known as “J.R.,” fell asleep on the living room couch shortly before 11 p.m., Gyukeri-Burrus testified.
When she and her son went out a side door for a cigarette, Gyukeri-Burrus said two African-American men in hoodies get out of a Jeep on Davis Circle and quickly approached them in the darkness.
The prosecution alleges one of the men was Jaquan Cohen, a 30-year-old Boston man now on trial for killing Pomare during a botched marijuana robbery.
Cohen has pleaded innocent to murder, armed home invasion and armed assault with intent to rob.
Gyukeri-Burrus said the men, who she and her son did not know, forced their way into the house before she attempted to get her phone and run out the front door.
That was when she felt someone grab her by the back of her hair and sweater and attempted to drag her backwards, Gyukeri-Burrus testified.
“Get that bitch back in the house,” she said she heard a voice say.
While she was struggling with the man, she managed to look back and saw her son with his hands in the air and the other man with an outstretched arm holding a silver handgun.
“Then I heard a gunshot,” Gyukeri-Burrus said.
She broke free of the man she was struggling with and ran through the front screen door, knocking it off its hinges, and toward a neighbor’s driveway. The man followed about 40 feet behind, she said.
“I hid under the truck and held my breath,” Gyukeri-Burrus testified.
Terrified and confused about what was happening, she said she heard her son calling her but remained under the truck.
“I thought they were making him make me come back to the house,” Gyukeri-Burrus said. “It seemed like a long time but it was probably 20 seconds or so.”
She testified for about 2 ½ hours and said she never saw the men’s faces. Under cross-examination, she said she was unaware a large amount of marijuana was in her home.
Prosecutors say the plot to steal 10 pounds of pot from James Burrus was hatched by Devaun Petigny, 29, of Attleboro, and Archie Charles, 28, a former Attleboro man.
Charles, who knew Burrus and served as the getaway driver, allegedly recruited Cohen and another Boston man, Job Williams, 37, because Burrus did not know them.
“Archie Charles is going to tell you it was supposed to be easy,” Assistant District Attorney Matthew Lopes told the jury in his opening statement.
Charles will testify that he “sold dope” to James Burrus, who he expected to be asleep when they got to the house. No one expected Pomare to be there, Lopes said.
“Everything went wrong right from the beginning,” he said.
Charles did not know Cohen and Williams were carrying guns and that Cohen admitted to shooting Pomare when he got inside the Jeep, Lopes said.
In an agreement with the prosecution, Charles will be called to testify against Cohen, who he has known since childhood.
Charles, Williams and Petigny have all pleaded guilty to manslaughter and are serving prison sentences for their roles in the crime.
Cohen’s lawyer, Mark Wester of Hudson, deferred his opening statement. But outside the courtroom, he stressed the prosecution must prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
“Their case is all about Archie Charles’ credibility. There’s not much corroboration of his story,” Wester said.
“The jury is going to decide if he is telling the truth,” the defense lawyer added.
