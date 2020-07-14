PLAINVILLE -- A woman and two children were injured Monday morning when the SUV they were in smashed into a line of trees off Interstate 495.
The accident was reported about 10:30 a.m. on I-495 South between Route 1 and I-95.
The woman was in critical condition at the scene, Fire Chief Justin Alexander said Tuesday, adding he had no update on her condition.
Fire officials considered calling for a medical helicopter because of the seriousness of the injuries.
"We considered flying her, but the time needed to get the helicopter to the scene and her condition didn’t allow for it," Alexander said.
A Plainville ambulance took the woman to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
The children were taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital, also in Providence, with what the fire chief said were "potential serious injuries."
The vehicle, a Honda CRV, hit multiple large trees, officials said.
Foxboro firefighters assisted at the scene and transported one child to the hospital.
North Attleboro firefighters assisted with a separate medical emergency that occurred while the accident was going on, Alexander said.
