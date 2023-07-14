ATTLEBORO — A Boston woman and her niece, who were facing charges related to a nationwide scam targeting the elderly, were placed on pretrial probation Friday in Attleboro District Court.

Rosa M. Burgos Liz, 55, and her niece Raquel J. Mata Liz, 46, also of Boston, who have no criminal record, will be on probation for eight months by agreement of lawyers for both sides.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.