ATTLEBORO — A Boston woman and her niece, who were facing charges related to a nationwide scam targeting the elderly, were placed on pretrial probation Friday in Attleboro District Court.
Rosa M. Burgos Liz, 55, and her niece Raquel J. Mata Liz, 46, also of Boston, who have no criminal record, will be on probation for eight months by agreement of lawyers for both sides.
Judge Michelle Kelley warned the women that if they violated any of the terms of their probation, their cases would be placed back on the trial list instead of being dismissed.
The women and a New York City man were arrested by Attleboro police in October during an investigation into the so-called “grandparents scam,” in which elderly people are tricked into mailing cash to bail out relatives in trouble, according to police.
The case against the New York City man, Ransel S. Tavares Jimenez, 24, who was arrested separately, is scheduled to be heard July 24.
All three were charged with attempting to commit a crime and pleaded innocent.
Police learned packages were being mailed to vacant homes in Attleboro from California and Texas and conducted surveillance of the homes to apprehend those who picked them up.
Police say they recovered $19,000 mailed by victims during the investigation.
Jimenez, who police say did not know the women, was additionally charged with two counts of receiving stolen property after he allegedly admitted to previously receiving packages.
At the time of their arrest, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said the defendants were “smaller pieces of a larger organization.”
