ATTLEBORO — Women’s clothing retailer Avenue is shutting down all 222 of its stores across 33 states, including the one in South Attleboro Square.
The retailer has seven stores in Massachusetts, all of which are closing. The others are in Medford, Stoneham, Watertown, Methuen, West Springfield and Worcester.
Avenue specialized in plus-sized clothes.
Numerous outlets reported the upcoming closings based on an Aug. 14 news release from liquidation company Hilco Merchant Resources. Hilco is managing the liquidation with Gordon Brothers.
Avenue Stores, LLC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier in August, according to court records.
In 2012, Versa Capital Management, a private equity company, acquired the retailer in a bankruptcy auction. At the time, there were 433 Avenue locations.
Going-out-of-business sales have already begun, according to the retailer’s website.
