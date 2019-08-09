Woodstock at 50: Remembering three days of music and peace

West Shore and Hurd roads converge to form a sharp angle in the small farming community of Bethel, N.Y., and from that point the land unfolds to the south-southeast into a 37 1/2-acre expanse of rich, green lawn.
Today, it’s grass; once upon a time, it was an alfalfa field and part of a farm.
That was when Woodstock, the legendary 1969 music festival featuring dozens of the top music groups of the day, drew an estimated 500,000 teens and 20-somethings to the gently sloping landscape for three days of music in summer heat and rain.
The festival was officially advertised as an “Aquarian Exposition” and “3 Days of Music & Peace.”
It sounded boring, but maybe that was to still the waters of those who would be asked to host it.
If so, it didn’t do any good.
The festival took the Woodstock name from the town in which it was to be held originally, but which rejected it.
Wallkill, N.Y., also nixed the concert, which finally came sweeping ashore like a tidal wave of biblical proportions in Bethel, thanks to principles held dear by a conservative Republican dairy farmer named Max Yasgur and, some say, through less than by-the-book permitting.
Most of those in the community of 2,366 wanted nothing to do with it.
Some opposed it because they didn’t think the tiny town could handle an onslaught of an expected 40,000 people, never mind 500,000.
And some didn’t want the town filled up with hippies and young kids causing trouble.
Anyway, the field runs uphill from the intersection and outward to the east and west, creating a natural amphitheater.
And sprawling out from the crest of the hill, beyond the horizon, there were another 562 1/2 acres.
In 1969, all of that belonged to Yasgur, who leased it to Woodstock promoters for $75,000.
Today, near the point where West Shore and Hurd come together, is an 11,000-pound monument made of concrete and cast iron measuring 74 inches by 47 inches.
At 5 1/2 tons, it’s as immovable as the history it represents.
It’s where the “pilgrims,” as the townies call them, congregate to contemplate.
In the coming week, more than the normal number of pilgrims will roll through Bethel, which means “house of God” in Hebrew, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.
The event featured 32 bands and was held on Aug. 15, 16 and 17, but spilled into Aug. 18 when Jimi Hendrix, the last performer, finally went on stage at 8:30 a.m., a time when most farmers have been up for hours and most rockers are bedding down.
If all had gone according to plan, he would have ended the show in a finger-flying flurry of guitar wizardry the night before.
But little went according to plan.
Hendrix, who was already renowned in the counterculture and pop music world, performed before a nearly empty field and rendered a version of “The Star Spangled Banner” that is still revered today — an unexpected homage from the counterculture in its fight with “the establishment.”
Many pilgrims will be aging baby boomers, those born in the aftermath of World War II. They’re gray-haired, with far fewer years ahead than behind, and treasure the music of their idols.
It’s the place where the “defining moment” of their generation took place.
Those who were there will remember. Those who weren’t there will simply imagine.
The times
When some think of Woodstock they think of hippies, drugs, rock and roll, mud, rain, nudity, surreptitious (or not) sex and the mother of all traffic jams.
It was all of that, but that wasn’t all of Woodstock.
Hippies were mixed in with non-hippie regular kids, and they all just loved the music of their time.
The big bands of the day were nothing like the big bands their parents knew.
Their music broke the mold.
It separated the boomers from their moms and dads, members of the “Greatest Generation” that survived and then thrived after the most destructive war the world has ever seen.
The elders craved peace, quiet and prosperity, but were to have none of that from their progeny.
There was a “generation gap.”
The Greatest Generation ruled in the 1960s, but a lot was off track.
The assassinations of President John Kennedy, Sen. Robert Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. plunged the nation into shock and sorrow.
The civil rights movement, 100 years after the end of the Civil War, which ended slavery but failed too create freedom, marched onto the national stage.
Race riots ripped the nation.
The Vietnam War, fought to prevent the spread of Communism, was deeply divisive as it dragged on without victory and left the blood of boomers pooling on the hot, damp soil of southeast Asia.
Concern about the environment escalated, touched off in part by Rachael Carson’s book “Silent Spring,” and women demanded a bigger role in society through the women’s liberation movement.
All of that converged in one decade as the boomers came of age.
Idealistic and impatient, they demanded better of their elders, who had freed much of the world from tyranny but had yet to fully free the nation.
The generations were at odds.
But as the roads at Bethel converged to make a point, so did two very different views on life, and both in their own way endorsed peace and love.
The origins
Woodstock became a symbol for peace and love even as the 500,000 young people floundered in a sea of mud, hungered for food, washed their filthy bodies in a nearby lake and relieved themselves in the woods.
At least one died from a drug overdose. Another was run over by a tractor. Many others suffered from bad drugs.
But something greater happened.
Writing one month after the festival for Rolling Stone magazine, Jan Hodenfield described it this way:
“Out of the mud and hunger and thirst, despite the rain and the end-of-the-world traffic jams, beyond the bad dope trips and the garish confusion, a new nation had emerged into the glare provided by the open-mouthed media.”
And it had an unexpected parent.
The festival was the wild child birthed from the womb of raw capitalism, a pillar of the establishment often considered an evil in a counterculture trying to overcome rank materialism.
Woodstock Ventures Corp. and its principals Artie Kornfeld, Michael Lang, John Roberts and Joel Rosenman were its founders and backers.
Sean McKean, in a graduate history paper written at the State University of New York, described Roberts and Rosenman as the sons of wealthy families who were looking to become successful businessmen.
Lang was an aspiring musician and Kornfeld was a vice president at Capitol Records.
“The idea for the Woodstock Festival developed from the realization that there was a lot of money to be made from the constantly growing counterculture,” McKean wrote. “The whole idea began because two wealthy entrepreneurs signed legally binding contracts with two musicians with the goal of becoming even wealthier.”
They hoped to build a recording studio with the profits.
For a hardcore hippie, it seemed an unholy alliance.
Max Yasgur
Yasgur, a conservative Republican farmer who abhorred drug use and much of the hippie lifestyle, was an unlikely hero for those ensconced on his land.
He was as old as the parents of those kids who sprang up like muddy weeds in his alfalfa field. There was nothing hippie about Yasgur.
There’s a photo of a smiling Yasgur standing on the Woodstock stage where the likes of Janis Joplin and 31 other big names had performed just hours before.
Behind him was a landscape of trash.
He didn’t care. The festival was a success. His faith in the boomers, his children in some sense, had been confirmed.
On Sunday, the last scheduled day of the festival, he addressed the crowd and became their hero.
“I think you people have proven something to the world — (that) a half-million young people can get together and have three days of fun and music and have nothing but fun and music, and I — God bless you for it,” he said.
He made money from the deal, but there were expenses. He lost a crop. He donated milk, butter and cheese to help feed the crowd.
But he stood on principle, too. He berated a town board trying to block the event.
Like the board, he didn’t especially like the looks of the kids, their lifestyle, the drugs and “free love,” or what they said about the government, but that didn’t matter, he said.
“Tens of thousands of Americans in uniform gave their lives in war after war just so those kids would have the freedom to do exactly what they are doing,” Yasgur said. “That’s what this country is all about and I am not going to let you throw them out of our town just because you don’t like their dress or their hair or the way they live or what they believe. This is America and they are going to have their festival.”
Principles and lifestyles aside, McKean wrote that many residents questioned the legality of the permits and took the town to court.
They lost the case three days before the festival opened.
Converging generations
Problems with Woodstock were many. Security was to be provided by off-duty New York City cops, but higher-ups said they were not allowed to moonlight.
Traffic froze solid in a baking sun.
Small roads to town mutated into parking lots.
Some exits on the New York Thruway were shut down because of backups.
Those who made it to the site plowed into the venue en masse, forcing backers to declare the festival a free event.
Food vendors were too few and ran out of supplies. Portable toilets were too few and overflowed.
But, despite it all, the Greatest Generation stepped up to help their boomer sons and daughters.
National Guard helicopters ferried in food and doctors and ferried out those needing medical help.
And, as Hodenfield described, the townies who had hoped the hippies would go away helped them in a time of need.
“Residents of Sullivan Country, who at one point were of a mind to wash their hands of the entire event, pitched in with donations,” he said. “Thirty-thousand sandwiches were prepared in Monticello by the Women’s Group of the Jewish Community Center (dirty hippies are one thing, but hungry children are another) and they were distributed by Sisters of the Convent of St. Thomas.”
There were no reports of violence at the festival and police encountered few problems, Hodenfield said.
Perhaps that was partially because of “security chief” Wavy Gravy, who was called in by Woodstock Ventures along with members of his Hog Farm Commune in New Mexico to help feed the masses and keep the peace.
It’s said he used a banana for a baton and a pie in the face for the hardcore criminals. It seemed to work.
More traditional cops were impressed by the youth, Hodenfield wrote.
“Notwithstanding their personality, their dress, and their ideas, they are the most courteous, considerate and well-behaved group of kids I have ever been in contact with in my 24 years of police work,” Hodenfield quoted one officer as saying.
Locals, Hodenfield reported, echoed that sentiment.
“If these hippies bump into you, they actually say excuse me,” one woman said.
Two generations on a collision course converged and merged in peace.
