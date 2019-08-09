Woodstock at 50: Those who were there and those who weren't

Alan Howarth was 19 in 1969 and was heading into his sophomore year at Boston University when he and two BU buddies decided to take a road trip.
Not a jaunt to the dunes on the Cape, or some hippie commune in Vermont.
They decided, with that youthful blindness to any number of problems that could afflict their adventure, to travel around the continent.
The aim was to go north into Canada and then west and take a left traveling south along the West Coast of the U.S. to Mexico, where they would head east, emerging at some point into Texas to make their way through the South and then home.
And that’s what they did.
But the first stop, in a Volkswagen van with peace signs adorning the back, was Bethel, N.Y. to attend a three-day music festival that started on Aug. 15 and has come to be known simply as “Woodstock.” It was clearly their most memorable stop.
Howarth, a resident of Quincy and a family friend of two teachers in Norton schools, described himself as a lifelong lover of music and said the festival intrigued him, so he decided to go.
He was a big Jimi Hendrix fan and Jimi was going to be there.
Even as a hippie with shoulder-length hair, a preference to go barefoot and a confirmed pot smoker, he was a planner, and as such rolled into Bethel a day or two before the show, parked in a field and staked out a spot about 300 feet from the stage.
He and his buddies were so early they actually paid to get in. Tickets were $17 for three days. The vast majority simply walked in after a crowd knocked down the flimsy fence and collecting admissions became impossible.
“We were pretty established compared to the other people,” Howarth said.
As the field filled up it became apparent that if nothing else, it would be the biggest concert he’d ever attended. Eventually the estimated number of attendees came in at about 500,000.
“It was just like a sea of people,” he said. “I had no idea how many people were there.”
And he had no knowledge of the gigantic traffic jam and the thousands of others heading for the venue.
His experience reflects other stories.
People helped each other.
“There was a lot of sharing going on,” he said.
Howarth remembered Wavy Gravy, the leader of a New Mexico commune called The Hog Farm who brought a lot of food.
“He had a food concession thing going on,” Howarth said.
Marijuana was omnipresent. Even nonsmokers got a “contact high,” he said.
Despite the drugs and other non-family-type activities, Howarth said the atmosphere was family-oriented.
“It was just like a nice big family environment,” he said. “It was absolutely peaceful. I can emphasize that more than anything else.”
He remembers jumping into a nearby pond to wash off the mud that stuck to him and everyone else after rainstorms hit. One negative involved finding a place to pee and poop.
But all in all, it was good.
“You couldn’t ask for a more perfect event,” Howarth said. “Everything came together at the right time.”
Mark Flanagan, who was there
Mark Flanagan was 21 when he reluctantly walked in the human sea at Woodstock.
At the time, he was a copy boy at The Boston Globe.
He also was assigned to the obit desk. He described it as a “dream job” for someone entering the field of journalism.
Flanagan, of course, went on to a 42-year career as a reporter, columnist and editor at The Sun Chronicle.
When he went to Woodstock he was tagging along with a photographer and Globe reporter Steve Kurkjian, who would someday win two Pulitzer Prizes.
Flanagan said when the two became ensnared in a monstrous traffic jam and were forced to walk to the venue, he would have been happy to head home, but Kurkjian said no way.
“It was a mess,” Flanagan recalled. “I was ready to turn around and go home. The road to Max Yasgur’s farm (site of the festival) was jammed. You couldn’t get within two miles of it, so we walked.”
That was the story of many, but Flanagan and his two companions got there in time to hear the opening prayer of Swami Satchidananda.
While Flanagan, not the hippie type, was a reluctant participant, most of the many had a strong desire see the 32 performers all in one place, all at one time, with little regard and planning for things like food, water and sleeping accommodations.
Flanagan and his Globe brothers brought sleeping bags and spent the nights on a hillside awash in a sea of people.
One act Flanagan wanted to see was Janis Joplin.
But all the walking, including trips back to the car, exhausted him.
Kurkjian woke him up when Joplin hit the stage, but he didn’t stay up long. He was soon soundly asleep amid the mass of humanity.
Flanagan described the festival as others have, quiet chaos and peaceful.
Holding it all together was a challenge for the organizers.
“They were flying by the seat of their pants,” he said.
Flanagan recalled that the press tent was near the “bad trip tent,” where those suffering from negative LSD effects went and where reporters weren’t welcome.
He said he’d round up rumors circulating in the crowd and pass them on to Kurkjian.
Most held no water, like the rumored appearances of Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones.
“They were all flights of fancy,” he said.
When Sly and the Family Stone took the stage, Flanagan remembers the awe-inspiring sight of hundreds of thousands of people holding lighters in the pitch dark of night.
But it caused some concern. A riot had broken out at a different venue during a Sly concert.
“I was really worried, but it was all cool,” he said.
Flanagan headed home before Kurkjian.
But as he walked toward the car, he remembers hearing the final act and the strains of Jimi Hendrix’s version of “The Star Spangled Banner.”
“It really did turn into three days of peace and music,” he said.
Eric Paulus and Sarah Alves, who weren’t there
Eric Paulus and Sarah Alves are a married couple and both teach in Norton schools, Paulus in the high school and Alves in Solmonese.
Both were born to baby boomers long after the remnants of Woodstock disappeared under an expansive green lawn, some of which is being excavated by archaeologists who are trying to determine the exact location of the stage.
The two grew up to the music of their parents and fell in love with it and then with each other.
Not only do they love the music, but after visiting the site during the first year of dating they fell in love with Woodstock the event.
Alan Howarth, a baby boomer who at 19 attended Woodstock, is a good friend. So good he officiated at the couple’s wedding.
Paulus and Alves will be among the “pilgrims,” as they’re known by townies, visiting the site and the museum dedicated to the event next week.
For them, Woodstock, for all its faults, shows that the best of humanity often comes out in the toughest of circumstances.
“It really represents the best humans can be,” Alves, who was born in 1982, said.
Paulus, born 10 years after Woodstock, uses the event to teach the history of the time. He said he and his wife would not have taken on the hippie lifestyle, especially the drug part, but attending would have been likely had they been alive.
“I don’t know that I would have been rolling around in the mud, but the music would have gotten us there,” he said.
Paulus said his course shows how music and history are intertwined.
The couple has two young daughters, Alice, 5, and Lucy, 2. It remains to be seen if they will love the music of the baby boomer generation as much as their parents and grandparents, but the names they have will echo that love throughout their lives.
Alice was inspired from Woodstock performer Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant” while Lucy was inspired by the Beatles’ (who were not at Woodstock) “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” — both great names regardless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.