NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A Rhode Island man is facing driving under the influence and other charges after allegedly hitting a fire hydrant and another car before getting stuck in a snowbank.
The suspect, Zachary Schleicher of Woonsocket, is set to be arraigned Thursday in Attleboro District Court.
He was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday but was admitted to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro after he became lethargic at the police station, officials said.
He faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving to endanger and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
Police say a witness shoveling snow on Broadway about 6 p.m. Tuesday saw a car slide out of control and hit a fire hydrant.
The car went over the curb and across a couple of yards before traveling down Broadway and colliding with another car, police said. It continued down West Street before getting stuck in the snowbank in the area of 55 West St., according to police.
Officers arrived to find Schleicher behind the wheel.
Police said they found a plastic bag of white pills inside the car.
He was arrested and also charged with failing to drive within marked lanes and unlawful possession of Class E prescription pills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.