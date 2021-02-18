NORTH ATTLEBORO — Construction — or rather, destruction — is underway at a pair of prominent sites along Route 1.
An old watchband factory, formerly the site of ABC Vacuum and other businesses, at the corner of East Washington (Route 1) and Chestnut streets is being razed this week to make way for a new branch office of Pawtucket Credit Union.
The 35,000-square-foot lot at 99 Chestnut St. was sold last year to the credit union for just under $1.2 million. It will become the site of the institution’s first major foray into the Massachusetts financial services market.
George Charette, president and CEO of the credit union, said last year that “PCU is expanding its market reach” and will “likely target the new branch on the site for late in 2022.” The company has yet to file permit requests with planning or conservation offices in town.
Demolition has also begun on a section of the former Handy & Harman factory at 72 Elm St. It’s slated to become the site of a self-storage facility, according to documents on file with the town.
The former Handy & Harman factory has had a lengthy history in town, including an extensive environmental cleanup beginning a decade ago.
The 93,000-square-foot factory at the corner of East Washington and Elm streets was used for electroplating in the jewelry and electronics industries for decades, but the building has been vacant since 2000.
The state Department of Environmental Management completed a cleanup a few years ago. The Ten Mile River flows under a portion of the structures.
The six-acre site has been the target of commercial development schemes in the past and was once eyed as a retail hub.
According to property records, the site was sold for $3 million last year to a new owner, Storage USA Realty MA LLC. Papers on file with the town list the manager/director of the corporation as Tariq Khalil, with a business address in Cumberland.
A message left at the phone number listed in town records for the company was not returned. There was no response to an email sent to the address listed for Storage USA.
However, according to a notice of intent on file with the town conservation commission, the company planned to demolish the older factory buildings on the site while preserving the new office sections, built around 1981. The buildings date to the early 1900s and have fallen into decay.
The new owners plan to erect several new, prefabricated steel structures to be used as self-storage units in addition to renovating the newer structure for the same purpose, adding a second story.
A total of 19 prefabricated steel structures are proposed for the site.
A hearing on the notice is scheduled for the conservation commission’s virtual meeting Feb. 23. Details on how to participate are available at the town website, nattleboro.com.
