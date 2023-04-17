REHOBOTH — The busy and dangerous intersection of routes 44 and 118 will be getting a completely different look in the next few years.
Preliminary work has begun to install a roundabout, a small rotary, at the intersection.
The intersection of Route 44 (Winthrop Street) and Route 118 (ay State Road/Anawan Street) is considered one of the most dangerous in Southeastern Massachusetts, and MassDOT calls it a “high crash location.”
It has been described as confusing and dangerous for both drivers and pedestrians because of vehicle speed and its off-center alignment.
There have been numerous accidents over the years, several serious.
An estimated 20,000-plus vehicles pass through the intersection every day. It is a popular route not only in town but for those heading to and from Dighton, Seekonk, Taunton and Attleboro.
Besides roadway reconstruction, including the roundabout, the project will involve utility pole upgrades, drainage improvements, roadway lighting, pedestrian and bicycle accommodations, and traffic signal removal, according to District 5 Highway Division of MassDOT, which is conducting the long-planned work.
“They have been out there already staking out for new locations for utility poles for overhead wires,” Rehoboth Highway Superintendent Kevin Chace said.
“After having a meeting with MassDOT they assured me that they would be able to keep traffic moving in both directions” on routes 44 and 118 during the project, Chace said.
Area drivers are going to have a little wait for the roundabout to be completed.
“Please plan accordingly as this project has an estimated completion date of July 2025,” town officials said.
The work will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Monday thru Friday.
The project is broken up into four stages, each with its own long-term Traffic Management Plan.
This includes channeling traffic utilizing temporary traffic signals, reflectorized drums, and message boards as needed. Short-term traffic setups are also expected to be used during work hours as needed, MassDOT said.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas are advised to expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
The project initially was scheduled to begin in 2021.
Roundabouts have become a popular measure to keep traffic flowing but reduce speeds. MassDOT officials have been favoring them at intersections. Another benefit is they don’t require costly traffic signals.
Norfolk became one of the first communities in the state to get a roundabout when two were installed downtown several years back, and they have worked out well.
Also in this area, Foxboro has a roundabout at Forbes Crossing, formerly known as Foxfield Plaza, on Route 140 off of Interstate 95.
In Mansfield, a roundabout is planned at the intersection of North Main and County streets.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.