rehoboth turnabout

A 2018 rendering of what the intersection of routes 44 and 118 in Rehoboth could look like with a reconstruction project.

 Town of Rehoboth

REHOBOTH — The busy and dangerous intersection of routes 44 and 118 will be getting a completely different look in the next few years.

Preliminary work has begun to install a roundabout, a small rotary, at the intersection.