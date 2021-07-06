NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Interior demolition work at a vacant building downtown was shut down Tuesday morning after town officials discovered structural problems.
Fire Chief Chris Coleman said he and the building inspector told workers to leave and ordered all the utilities to the building at 135 North Washington St., at the corner of Lincoln Court, shut off about 8 a.m. The building is the site of the former B & L Cleaners, a dry-cleaning business, and is being remodeled.
No injuries were reported.
Work at the site cannot continue until a structural engineer examines the building, according to the fire chief. An engineer was expected to inspect the building Tuesday.
Lincoln Court in the area of the building was shut down to one lane and the sidewalks around the buildings are blocked off.
"The sidewalk is shut down just as an abundance of caution," Coleman said.
The fire department received a signal from the building's fire alarm Monday. Fire officials looked inside through the windows and noticed ceiling tiles had fallen and supports had been placed to shore it up, Coleman said.
Workers were not at the site Monday, which was a holiday.
During the inspection Tuesday morning, Coleman said officials found that the flat roof of the building had sunken about five feet and an exterior wall facing Lincoln Court was bowing.
The action to shut down work at the site was taken for public safety reasons, Coleman said, adding that heavy rains are predicted later this week that could affect the structural integrity of the building.
