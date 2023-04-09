ATTLEBORO — Work on the new $259.9 million high school building is complete, but there is still quite a bit to do outside.
The school building committee said this week that work includes the construction of a rotary, athletic fields, tennis courts, a parking lot, a bus loop and final parking lot paving.
The rotary on Rathbun Willard Drive is expected to be completed in August in time for school to open.
Work is expected to start during the week of April 18 and continue through the first week of August.
Work on the fields, where the old high school once stood, will continue through the end of November 2023.
Grading and sod installation at the new fields is expected to begin in early April.
It is anticipated the new fields will require the spring 2024 growing season to establish proper roots and growth for use in fall 2024.
Work on the bus loop behind the school will begin after school lets out for the summer in the week of June 23 and continue through the week of Aug. 18.
The paving of Rathbun Willard Drive will begin the week of July 30 and conclude the week of Aug. 11. And final paving of all parking lots is set to begin the week of July 30 and continue through Aug. 11. Line striping is set to begin in the week of Aug. 1 and continue through Aug. 12.
The new Bushee Street parking lot is expected to be complete by Aug. 11. And the new tennis courts are also expected to be complete by Aug. 11.
All work is weather dependent, so some of the dates may have to be extended.
