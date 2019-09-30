ATTLEBORO — Repairs to the downtown parking garage are still stuck in low gear, but progress has been made.
The lower level of the 185-car facility on Sanford Street is finally open after being closed for almost four months.
New lights on the upper deck were scheduled to be installed last week, but that job is now slated for Wednesday, said Barry LaCasse, the city’s director of budget and administration.
No reason was given for the delay.
If all goes well, the whole garage could be open next week.
At the beginning of the project, city officials hoped to have the entire two-level facility up and running by Aug. 10.
However, contractors discovered a badly corroded steel beam that had to be replaced, and that extended the timeline for completion.
In addition, city officials decided to add some work because bids came in lower than expected.
A total of $475,000 was appropriated for the job.
