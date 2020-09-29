SEEKONK — New tennis courts at Seekonk High School are ready to see some play and a new basketball court will open in mid-October, officials have announced.
The four tennis courts opened to the public Tuesday.
The “post-tensioned concrete” used for the courts is a rigid, reinforced pavement that should last roughly 25 years and avoid the cracking found in typical asphalt, officials say.
The new basketball court is set to be completed sometime next week, and school officials will be deciding soon when it is safe to begin using it given pandemic safety protocols.
The tennis courts and basketball court are at the same location of the school’s previous courts.
The replacement of the Martin Elementary School gym floor is also nearing completion, school officials said.
The work, including drainage to the exterior of the school to avoid water damage to the new floor, is set to be finished next month. Concrete sealing is finished and the new hardwood floors will be installed within one to two weeks.
The $10.5 million Aitken Elementary School renovation and addition project is well underway.
The addition is a permanent wing to the school that includes 10 new classrooms.
A new HVAC system and new boilers have also been installed in the existing school building.
In addition, an outdoor classroom has been constructed and modifications have been made to the school’s parking lot.
Some of the work temporarily delayed the start of a hybrid education schedule for students, and they had to start the school year learning completely from home.
The entire project is expected to be completed by the spring.
Voters in June 2019 approved $10.5 million for the work besides $1.75 million for the installation of air conditioning in the entire school.
The projects are being funded through a debt exclusion from state tax-levy limiting law Proposition 2 1/2.
School space needs are expected to be addressed for years to come with the addition to Aitken — one of two local elementary schools.
Space has been so tight modular classrooms were being used.
Renovations to the Seekonk High School pool are also slated to start this fall. That work will include the addition of a closed-filtration system and the replacement of mechanics in the basement of the pool facility.
