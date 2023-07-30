NA gas work
There has been a lane restriction near the Post Office in Attleboro Falls in North Attleboro, as a gas project continues. There will be some traffic delays when roadwork on Lindsay Street and Mansfield Road is scheduled to take place this week.

 Martin Gavin/For The Sun Chronicle

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town officials are warning of traffic delays related to two road construction projects scheduled to start this week.

Paving is scheduled Monday and Tuesday on Mansfield Road and Lindsay Street.

