NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town officials are warning of traffic delays related to two road construction projects scheduled to start this week.
Paving is scheduled Monday and Tuesday on Mansfield Road and Lindsay Street.
The road changes names at Bungay Road.
Road work is also scheduled to start this week on a nearly mile-long stretch of Landry Avenue from Old Wood Road to Wilson Whitty Way.
Work has been ongoing
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
