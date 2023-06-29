South Attleboro MBTA work
Demolition work was ongoing last month on the commuter rail station in South Attleboro, but there was no activity Friday.

 Martin Gavin/For The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO — Work on the closed South Attleboro commuter rail station has stalled again.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority spokesperson Lisa Battiston said via email that demolition “has been temporarily paused due to procedural issues and will resume in approximately eight weeks, pending the review and approval by Amtrak.”

