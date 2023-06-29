ATTLEBORO — Work on the closed South Attleboro commuter rail station has stalled again.
Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority spokesperson Lisa Battiston said via email that demolition “has been temporarily paused due to procedural issues and will resume in approximately eight weeks, pending the review and approval by Amtrak.”
“The team is working through issues with the contractor to ensure demolition work is performed safely,” Battiston said.
The work is expected to take two to four weeks and completion is expected by September or October.
Meanwhile, she said, the Healey-Driscoll administration remains committed to re-opening the South Attleboro station but money must be found for the work first.
“The project is 100% designed, and we continue to explore opportunities to secure the necessary funding for construction,” Battiston said.
The station closed in winter 2021 because the pedestrian overpass from the parking lot to the actual train stop was deemed unsafe. The lot has approximately 575 parking spaces.
The projected cost to rebuild the station is $70 million. During the closure, another MBTA station opened a few miles down the road, at the Pawtucket-Central Falls line, drawing some Attleboro area commuters. That parking lot has space for 200 vehicles.
The lot at the downtown Attleboro station can accommodate approximately 790 vehicles.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.