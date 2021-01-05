ATTLEBORO — With the demolition of the Kids Town building nearing completion, work has started next door on the Foster Building at 37 Union St.
It is slated to be converted into 59 apartments, which Mayor Paul Heroux says is expected to take about a year with a possible completion date in April of 2022. The Kids Town lot will provide parking for the apartments.
That work is the first phase of a larger development that is expected to encompass the west side of Union Street, between Mill and Park.
Phase II would see the construction of 60 apartments in the Composite Modules building at Union and Mill, directly across from 54 Union.
A third phase could include the construction of a commercial building at Union and Park after the present structures are razed.
In addition, there’s a separate plan to convert 54 Union, which is on the east side of the street, and a connected building on Dunham Street into 43 apartments.
The owner of 54 Union, 54 Union Street LLC, is looking for tax breaks from the city for the project.
On Tuesday, Heroux asked the city council to authorize him to enter into a “tax increment exemption agreement” for the project, which is estimated to cost $10.1 million.
