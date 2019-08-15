NORTON — Work is set to start Sunday night on installing sewer lines on West Main Street.
The work will begin about 9 p.m. at Route 140 and West Main Street (Route 123) and proceed west on West Main. The $5.7 million project will continue to about 5 a.m. Monday, according the water and sewer department.
On Sunday or Monday, another crew will begin work on Taunton Avenue at Howard Street, moving toward the center at routes 123 and 140, according to police.
It is anticipated that the sewer installations on Howard Street will be completed around Aug. 23.
Message boards have been in place at either ends of the work zone to keep motorists updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.