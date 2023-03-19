ATTLEBORO — A groundbreaking ceremony for the state-funded homeless shelter on Pleasant Street is scheduled for April 4.
The building, which currently occupies the site at 150 Pleasant St., will be torn down sometime in the next two weeks, according to state Rep. Jim Hawkins .
The shelter will cost $5 million to construct.
Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said it could take as much as a year to complete.
Neighborhood Works is the recipient of the $5 million grant which came from the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development.
The shelter will provide 18 emergency adult beds and 22 studio apartments with supportive services for formerly homeless individuals.
Neighborhood Works is partnering with Catholic Social Services to manage and operate the emergency shelter.
Father Bill’s & MainSpring will provide the supportive services.
BayCoast Bank, a regional community bank, stepped up early to provide a grant for project planning and development.
Hawkins said the facility will be more than just a temporary shelter.
“It’s not just a nightly shelter. Counseling and other services will be available for the homeless,” he said. “We know that this style of housing will provide transformative opportunities for the chronically homeless in the community.”
