Homeless Shelter Site
Buy Now

A homeless shelter is slated to be built on this property at 150 Pleasant St. in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — A groundbreaking ceremony for the state-funded homeless shelter on Pleasant Street is scheduled for April 4.

The building, which currently occupies the site at 150 Pleasant St., will be torn down sometime in the next two weeks, according to state Rep. Jim Hawkins .

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.