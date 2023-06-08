NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A 60-year-old worker at Boro Sand & Stone Corp. was critically injured Thursday afternoon when he fell about 24 feet from a conveyor belt, a fire official and the company owner said.

The man, whose name was not released, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence in a Boston Med-Flight helicopter.

