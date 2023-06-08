NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A 60-year-old worker at Boro Sand & Stone Corp. was critically injured Thursday afternoon when he fell about 24 feet from a conveyor belt, a fire official and the company owner said.
The man, whose name was not released, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence in a Boston Med-Flight helicopter.
He sustained head trauma and was not responsive when rescue officials arrived, Assistant Fire Chief George McKinnon said.
McKinnon said there were witnesses who immediately called 911 to report the accident and rendered aid to the victim before rescue workers arrived.
The accident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. and remains under investigation.
Tom Walsh, owner of Boro Sand & Stone, said the victim is a maintenance worker and has been employed by the company for 30 years.
“He’s a great guy,” Walsh said, adding that the victim is married and a father.
“This is very traumatic for us. I’m very upset,” Walsh said.
Walsh walked from the Plain Street plant and across the street to stand by the ambulance with rescue officials until the victim, whom he described as a co-worker, was taken away in the medical helicopter.
Walsh, who appeared visibly shaken, said he did not know many details about the accident but said other workers were there at the time and immediately rendered aid.
He said nothing like this has happened at the plant before.
The ambulance took the man to a parking lot across the street to meet the helicopter, which arrived from the Boston Med-Flight base at the Mansfield Airport.
Boro Sand & Stone is a family-owned business that for over 40 years has delivered ready-mixed concrete, cement, washed sand, stone and other products throughout Southeastern Massachusetts, according to its website.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.