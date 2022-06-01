NORTON -- An employee at a local shipping warehouse was arrested early Wednesday after allegedly firing a handgun outside the building following an altercation inside the building.
Chaquira Santiago-Ortiz, 26, of New Bedford, is scheduled to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to police.
Police were dispatched to the Pitney Bowes Global Logistics warehouse at 15 Leonard St. about 12:45 a.m. for a report of a disturbance involving a gun, police Lt. Todd Jackson said.
No one was injured, he said.
The incident is still under investigation but Jackson said it allegedly occurred after Santiago-Ortiz had a verbal altercation with another female employee.
No motive was disclosed.
At one point, Santiago-Ortiz allegedly went outside to her car and retrieved a handgun. She allegedly fired a single round while outside the building and drove off with another employee, Jackson said.
When police arrived, they learned about what occurred after speaking to an employee involved in the incident and the warehouse manager, Jackson said.
Santiago-Ortiz and the other employee who left the building with her later came to the police station where Santiago-Ortiz was arrested, he said.
The other person was not arrested.
Santiago-Ortiz also faces charges of improper storage of a firearm, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, Jackson said.