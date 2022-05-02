NORTON — A tree service company worker who was badly injured over the weekend when a section of a tree fell on him was listed in critical condition Monday, police said.
The 19-year-old Lakeville man was first taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro and then by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Police did not release name of the victim.
He was injured about 6:20 p.m. Sunday at 125 South Worcester St. when a 5-foot-long section of tree that was being cut down fell on him from a height of about 20 feet, according to fire Capt. Mike Wilson.
The victim was conscious and alert but was in serious condition, police Lt. Todd Jackson said Monday.
Police were told the man was working for Dwight’s Tree Service in Lakeville, Jackson said.
The Sun Chronicle was unsuccessful in attempting to reach the company Monday. There was no telephone number listed for the company.
The accident remains under investigation by local detectives and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.