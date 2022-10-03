WRENTHAM -- An employee at a local company that makes metal components was injured over the weekend when a metal die exploded and sent shrapnel flying.
The worker at Capstan Atlantic at 10 Cushing Dr. suffered significant but not life-threatening injuries in the mishap about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Fire Chief Antonio Marino said Monday.
He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
The man was working on a machine and was hit by shrapnel when a metal die exploded.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which responds to serious workplace injuries, is investigating, Marino said.
The company produces metal gears, sprockets, power tool parts and other components, according to its website.
