Wrentham fire truck
WRENTHAM -- An employee at a local company that makes metal components was injured over the weekend when a metal die exploded and sent shrapnel flying.

The worker at Capstan Atlantic at 10 Cushing Dr. suffered significant but not life-threatening injuries in the mishap about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Fire Chief Antonio Marino said Monday.

