NORTON — A 19-year-old from Lakeville, working for a tree company suffered potential life threatening injuries after a section of a tree fell on him Sunday night.
Fire Captain Mike Wilson said fire crews were called to 125 South Worcester St. at 6:20 p.m. after a five foot long section of tree that was being cut down, fell the distance of approximately 20 feet on top of the worker on the ground.
The man was freed from under the tree by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.
The section of tree had all of its branches cut off of it, Wilson said, and was an estimated 12 to 15 inches in diameter.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the 19-year-old suffering from head and leg injuries, as well as having airway issues.
While en route to the call, Wilson said dispatch contacted the medical helicopter and had it on standby.
They then realized it was faster to take the teen to Sturdy Hospital in Attleboro to stabilize him, prior to flying to Rhode Island Hospital, in Providence.
Firefighters transported the teen to Sturdy with an extra paramedic in the ambulance to assist with his care.
The medical helicopter arrived at Sturdy within minutes after the teen arrived at hospital. The teen was later flown to Rhode Island Hospital.
Wilson said his injuries were potentially life threatening.