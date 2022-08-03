ATTLEBORO — A worker at a local factory suffered superficial burns Wednesday when a chemical splashed on his hands and face, a fire official said.
ATTLEBORO — A worker at a local factory suffered superficial burns Wednesday when a chemical splashed on his hands and face, a fire official said.
The worker was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for treatment.
The accident was reported about 2:15 p.m. at Rust-Oleum Corp., 113 Olive St.
The worker was wearing eye protection but some of the chemical used in the manufacturing process landed on his face, acting Deputy Fire Chief Al Murrant said.
He was able to enter and activate an overheard shower at the plant to clean off the chemical and get decontaminated after the accident, Murrant said.
The plant specializes in medical supplies and manufacturing and industrial supplies.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
