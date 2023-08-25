MANSFIELD — A worker at a plastics packaging company suffered an electrical shock when he touched wires on a machine Friday morning, fire officials said.
The worker, who was believed to be in his 40s, was taken by Mansfield ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with a non-fatal injury, fire Lt. John Robbins said.
In addition to the shock, the man suffered a minor burn to his right hand, according to Robbins.
Firefighters were dispatched to the Lacerta Group plant at 50 Suffolk Road in the Forbes Business Park just after 10:45 a.m.
The worker suffered the injury when he reached in the machine in an attempt to clear a jam and made contact with some wiring, Robbins said.
The town’s electrical inspector responded to the scene. The machine was rendered safe but cannot be used pending an investigation by state and federal occupational safety officials, Robbins said.
The company has no record of violations, according to the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration.
