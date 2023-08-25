mansfield fire truck

MANSFIELD — A worker at a plastics packaging company suffered an electrical shock when he touched wires on a machine Friday morning, fire officials said.

The worker, who was believed to be in his 40s, was taken by Mansfield ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with a non-fatal injury, fire Lt. John Robbins said.

