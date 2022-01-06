NORTON — A warehouse employee was seriously injured Thursday when his arm got caught and crushed in a conveyor belt.
The worker, a man around his late 40s, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with broken bones in his left arm, fire Capt. Mike Wilson said.
The accident occurred about 11:15 p.m. at Whitney Bowes, a large warehouse at 15 Leonard St.
Wilson said the man and another worker were performing routine maintenance on the automated conveyor belt when the accident occurred.
Two paramedics treated the man, whose arm was trapped for about 45 minutes while firefighters and maintenance workers took apart a portion of the conveyor belt to free him, Wilson said.
Firefighters used airbags, power cutting tools and wood cribbing to stabilize the rollers in order to free the worker.
The accident happened when one employee turned on the machinery not realizing his colleague had his hand in the rollers of the conveyor belt, Wilson said.
The machine was shut down immediately when the man’s arm became trapped.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the accident.
