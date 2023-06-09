NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The worker who fell about 24 feet Thursday at the Boro Sand & Stone Corp. plant on Plain Street has died, according to the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration.
The agency is investigating the accident, which was reported shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Labor said Friday in an email.
The worker, described as a man about 60 years old, was critically injured when he fell from a conveyor belt at the facility, according to fire officials.
He was flown by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Investigators for the Mine Safety and Health Administration responded to the facility, according to the U.S. Labor Department spokesman.
Information on the administration’s website listed the accident as a fatality but provided no other details.
A spokeswoman for the agency said in an email Friday afternoon she that she was trying to gather more information.
Investigators are trying to determine how the worker, whose name was not released, fell from the conveyor belt.
Local police also responded to the accident. Police Chief Richard McQuade and Capt. Jason Roy did not immediately return messages Friday from The Sun Chronicle.
The man was a maintenance worker for Boro Sand & Stone for 30 years, owner Tom Walsh said Friday from the scene.
After he fell, other workers immediately called 911 to report the accident and rendered aid to him before rescue workers arrived.
The company has been in business for over 60 years and Walsh said nothing like the accident Thursday had ever happened at the plant.
