NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The worker who fell about 24 feet Thursday at the Boro Sand & Stone Corp. plant on Plain Street has died, according to the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration.

The agency is investigating the accident, which was reported shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Labor said Friday in an email.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.