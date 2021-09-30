NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Workers installing fencing at a new housing development off Route 1 ruptured a 2-inch gas main Thursday morning.
There were no injuries as a result of mishap at Westcott Estates, a modular home park between Route 1 and Reservoir Street, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
The fire chief said the leak was shut off in about five minutes because the gas company, Liberty Utilities, was working nearby and immediately responded to the scene.
The incident was reported about 10:45 a.m.
Fire officials checked for leaks in nearby buildings but found no issues.
In addition, fire officials went to evacuate three homes in the park but only one house was occupied at the time, Coleman said.
The residents were allowed back home soon afterwards, he added.
