FOXBORO — International soccer officials will be visiting Gillette Stadium next week to size up the home of the New England Patriots as a potential venue for the world’s largest sporting event.
Gillette will be the first of the visits officials from FIFA, the world soccer governing body, will be making in the U.S., starting on Wednesday, to pick sites for the 2026 World Cup tournament.
The tour will also include, Nashville, Atlanta, Orlando, Washington, Baltimore, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia and Miami.
The overall delegation will be led by Victor Montagliani, FIFA vice president and Concacaf president, and will include FIFA experts across multiple fields, including stadium management, stadium and city infrastructure, team facilities, commercial, bidding and legal.
Officials will visit the remaining U.S. bidding venues, as well as those in Canada and Mexico, by the end of November. The venues for the quadrennial tournament will be selected early next year.
Teams from around the globe will face off in matches played throughout the U.S. The 2026 tournament will be the largest in history with 80 games played overall, 60 of which will be in the United States. The entire tournament, from the quarterfinal stage on, will be in the U.S. with the final being played at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey
The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar.
Analysts consider Gillette to be a favorite to make it to the final selection of stadiums, in part because Foxboro hosted 1994 World Cup games at what was then at Foxboro Stadium.
The Kraft family is already involved in the soccer community. The Kraft Group, which owns the New England Patriots, also owns the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer. Also, Robert Kraft, CEO of the Kraft Group, is honorary chair of the board of the 2026 United Bid Committee, which pushed to bring the tournament to North America starting in 2017.
Kraft launched Boston Soccer 2026, a nonprofit that would raise money to host as many as six games at his stadium without the need to invest public funds, Boston Magazine reported in 2018.
