NORTH ATTLEBORO — World Insurance Associates LLC has acquired R.S. Gilmore Insurance Agency of North Attleboro. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The acquisition was finalized Dec. 1 and announced Wednesday.
“We are excited to establish WIA’s first office in the state of Massachusetts through our partnership with R.S. Gilmore,” the company said.
R.S. Gilmore was established in 1938 in a small office overlooking East Street in downtown North Attleboro. It has grown to be one of the largest family-owned insurance agencies in Southeastern Massachusetts, the companies said in a news release.
“The hallmark of the agency has always been providing excellent customer service to its clients and giving back to its community,” the release said.
“Over 80 years ago, my grandfather established R.S. Gilmore Insurance Agency,” said Timothy Gilmore, a principal at R.S. Gilmore. “From the beginning, the agency has been known for its commitment to customer service and with that, has been able to build a strong and growing customer base. We are looking forward to continuing this success in our next chapter of growth alongside WIA.”
“We are excited to establish WIA’s first office in the state of Massachusetts through our partnership with R.S. Gilmore,” said Rich Eknoian, CEO and co-founder of WIA, an insurance brokerage based in Tinton Falls, N.J. “Timothy and Mike have grown and developed a remarkable agency over the years, and we are confident that it will continue to flourish under WIA.”
Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Morrison Mahoney provided legal counsel to R.S. Gilmore. No other advisers, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.