Foxboro public safety building

The Foxboro Public Safety building.

 SUN CHRONICLE FILE PHOTO//

FOXBORO — Residents can now drop off worn or tattered American flags at the public safety building any time of the day or night for proper disposal.

The destruction of the American flag is governed by federal code, which states “when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, (the flag) should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.