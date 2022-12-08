FOXBORO — Residents can now drop off worn or tattered American flags at the public safety building any time of the day or night for proper disposal.
The destruction of the American flag is governed by federal code, which states “when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, (the flag) should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
The collection of the flags at the public safety building is being offered by the police department in conjunction with the veterans service officer and the Boy Scouts.
“We can help ensure that the flags are disposed of in a dignified manner according to U.S. Flag Code.,” the police department said in a statement.
Residents can also drop off American flags at the veterans office at town hall.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.