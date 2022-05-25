ATTLEBORO -- A would-be robber fled empty handed after passing a note demanding cash to the clerk at the Cumberland Farms in County Square Tuesday night, police said.
The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. but police were not notified until about 20 minutes later, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Wednesday.
The incident was reported as an armed robbery but no weapon was shown. A customer told police she believed she heard him say he had a weapon.
The would-be robber was described as a white man with gray hair, about 5-feet 2-inches tall wearing a blue flannel shirt and jeans. He had boxer shorts on his head and a blue surgical mask covering the bottom of his face.
The clothing and mask were discovered nearby on Oakland Avenue after a search assisted by a state police K9 team. Oakland Avenue is off County Street and runs behind the store.
The report of the incident was delayed because the clerk hit the panic button but no notification was sent to police, according to Heagney.
Investigators are trying to determine if the device malfunctioned, he said.
“It is a troubling fact of this incident. Store clerks rely on these panic buttons to function properly. Their lives depend on it,” Heagney said.