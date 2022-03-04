Norton police cruiser winter
Norton Police Dept.

NORTON -- Police say a man attempted to rob the North Easton Savings Bank on Route 123 near the town common Thursday night but fled empty handed.

The would-be thief entered the bank 25 West Main St. (Route 123) and handed a teller a note which demanded money, but fled seconds later with no cash, Lt. Todd Jackson said in a statement.

No weapons were shown during the holdup and no one was physically harmed, according to Jackson.

Police were dispatched to the bank at 6:15 p.m. While officers were on the way they were told the robber left the bank, Jackson said.

The robber was described as wearing ripped jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and cloth mask, according to Jackson.

Police searched the area but no suspects were found, Jackson said.

The incident remains under investigation, he said.

