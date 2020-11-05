ATTLEBORO — The city’s annual Holiday Happening is not happening this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, officials have replaced it with something safer called the Row of Wreaths.
With a donation of $20, residents can procure a wreath from the park department and decorate it for display in Capron Park.
The proceeds will go toward the city’s Holiday Happening event in 2021.
Those who would like to participate must register at the department by Dec. 4 and decorate their wreaths for display by Dec. 7.
Participants will be asked to pick a theme.
They can dedicate the wreath to family, friends, loved ones or a business.
Members of the public will vote for their favorite wreaths in each category and the winners will be announced at 3 p.m. Dec. 21.
Awards will be given for the best theme, most unique, most holiday spirit and best decorated.
“We thought this would be a great idea to get people involved for the holiday season while maintaining proper social distancing,” Superintendent of Parks Derek Corsi said in a press release.
For more information call 774-203-1865 or email park@cityofattleboro.us.
The department office is at 199 County St. and is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
