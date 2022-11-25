ATTLEBORO — The third annual Holiday Wreath Creations event will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, at Capron Park, in conjunction with the city’s traditional Holiday Happening celebration.
A $20 donation is suggested to participate in the contest, according to the city’s Parks and Forestry Department.
Each participant will be given a wreath to decorate in their own creative manner.
Wreaths can be dedicated to a family, friend, business, loved one, or other possibilities.
Wreaths will be assigned a number for voting purposes and will be displayed throughout Capron Park for all to see.
Voting will take place to determine which wreaths are the best in these categories: best theme, most unique, most holiday spirit and best decorated.
Voting will be tallied by ballots available at the park for all observers to fill out and submit.
Prizes will be awarded to the most votes in each category.
The money raised from this event will help fund next year’s Holiday Happening.
For more information, call the Parks and Forestry Department at 508-223-2222, extension 1866, or send an email to park@cityofattleboro.us.
