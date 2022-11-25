Capron Park Wreaths
A woman stops with her child to look at some of the dozens of decorated wreaths placed at Capron Park in Attleboro in 2020.

 Mark Stockwell / The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO — The third annual Holiday Wreath Creations event will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, at Capron Park, in conjunction with the city’s traditional Holiday Happening celebration.

A $20 donation is suggested to participate in the contest, according to the city’s Parks and Forestry Department.

