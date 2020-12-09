NORTON -- The graves of veterans in Norton Common Cemetery will be decorated with more than flags this month.
The cemetery is the only one in the area identified as a location for Wreaths Across America this year. Evergreen wreaths will adorn veterans' graves in communities across the country on Saturday, Dec. 19, which was designated as Wreaths Across America Day by Congress on Thursday.
Wreaths Across America describes itself as a national non-profit whose mission to remember, honor, and teach. It is in part carried out with the placement of sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 2,500 participating locations across America, most notably, at Arlington National Cemetery, each December.
A page on the town's website asks volunteers to help "honor and remember as many fallen heroes as possible by sponsoring remembrance wreaths, volunteering on Wreaths Day, or inviting your family and friends to attend with you. Our goal is to place wreaths on all the 600-plus veteran graves at all of the cemeteries in Norton.
The ceremony is set for noon.
More information about sponsoring and volunteering is available at: wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159640.
