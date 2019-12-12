NORTON — This Saturday, the town will be taking part for the first time in the annual Wreaths Across America program to honor veterans.
The local ceremony will be held at noon at the Norton Common Cemetery, located next to St. Mary’s Church off West Main Street (Route 123), followed by the placement of wreaths at three different cemeteries in town.
All are invited to the community event.
Norton has created its own chapter of Wreaths Across America. The town has an estimated 600 veterans’ graves dating from the Revolutionary War, with about 220 at Norton Common Cemetery.
“Our goal is to have volunteers place a wreath on every one of these graves to honor the Norton men and women who served our country,” Estelle Flett, the town’s veterans services director, said.
Norton is joining about 1,500 communities across the country Saturday taking part in Wreaths Across America by placing wreaths at local, state and national cemeteries.
Earlier this week, wreaths were sent on trucks from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro to Arlington National Cemetery. Thousands of wreaths are placed at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
The program began in 1992 when a Maine wreath maker found himself with a surplus of 5,000 wreaths during the holiday season. He arranged for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington National.
Wreaths Across America has evolved into a national network of volunteers placing over 1.5 million wreaths at about 1,500 locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad.
“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission on a local level,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day.”
It is too late to purchase a wreath for Norton’s event, but to volunteer to help place the wreaths Saturday, call Flett at 508-285-0274 or Patricia Tarantino at 508-989-6764, or email Tarantino at Pat.tarantino@comcast.net
Norton American Legion Post 222 and VFW Norton Post 8049 held a dinner and dance fundraiser in late November to benefit the project.
