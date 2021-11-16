WRENTHAM — Residents have adopted state energy-saving building regulations and removed the police chief and deputy chief positions from the Civil Service program.
The actions were taken at Monday’s fall town meeting at the high school. It drewe 64 residents and lasted a half-hour.
All 10 articles on the meeting warrant were unanimously approved with no extended discussion.
The so-called Stretch Energy Code has been adopted by many communities in the area and state. It requires energy-saving steps for home and business construction, but most of the regulations are already in local and state building codes. It is one of the requirements for communities to become part of the state Green Communities program, which makes towns and cities eligible for state grants.
Civil Service is a state program that guides hiring, and many communities in the state, including the Attleboro area, have been withdrawing from it because of its restrictions.
Civil Service restricts hiring personnel to a candidate list and gives local communities little say in who they can appoint.
The board of selectmen, which requested the withdrawal, will need the state Legislature’s approval to officially break away from the hiring program for the police chief and deputy chief positions.
Police officers and firefighters were removed from Civil Service several years ago.
In other town meeting business, there were three requests to spend Community Preservation Funds, including $35,000 for a part-time archivist and supplies to preserve historical commission artifacts.
Also, $38,750 was approved from the funds for weed mitigation in Mirror Lake.
The Community Preservation Fund is funded with money from a property tax surcharge for open space, recreation, affordable housing and historic preservation.
A new contract for clerical union workers was also supported.
