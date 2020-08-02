SUN CHRONICLE STAFF
Wrentham and Seekonk fire departments are receiving federal grant money.
Wrentham is earmarked for $91,428 for a fire sprinkler system for its downtown fire station.
Seekonk is poised to receive $42,857 for five thermal imaging cameras.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency Friday announced the release of $59 million in grants to 392 fire departments nationwide through the agency’s Fiscal Year 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.
Wrentham and Seekonk are among 25 Massachusetts fire departments earmarked to receive $2,952,665 of the funds.
The Assistance to Firefighters Grant program helps firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.
“Day and night, firefighters keep our communities safe and our families secure. Working closely with our colleagues around our Commonwealth, we were able to secure federal funding for critical equipment, safety gear, and training programs for the firefighters working to protect their neighbors,” U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy, D-Brookline, said.
Additional grant phases are expected to be announced soon.
