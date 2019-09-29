WRENTHAM — The town has a new position to oversee town buildings that is expected to save a lot of tax dollars through preventive maintenance of its aging facilities.
Chad Lovett has been appointed Wrentham’s first director of facilities and capital planning.
Lovett has an extensive background in facilities and construction. He has over 20 years of experience in construction management and previously worked in the private sector as a national director of facilities and maintenance, director of construction and maintenance, project manager and drafter/planner.
Lovett provided facilities leadership for a large multi-site grocery chain spread throughout the United States, directed over $55 million in annual facilities spending over 160,000 work orders, managed the development and deployment of an electronic work order management system, oversaw implementation of preventative maintenance programs and managed regulatory compliance.
Lovett is certified as a retail facilities management professional (RFMP) and holds an unrestricted Massachusetts Construction Supervisor license. In addition, he served five years on the finance committee of his former hometown of Abington, including a year as its chairman.
“Chad’s career has been dedicated to facilities and construction management, giving him the significant level of experience that he now brings to the Town of Wrentham,” Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said. “We are excited to welcome Chad to this role and look forward to seeing how he will benefit the town.”
Sweet pointed out to selectmen at a recent meeting they were sitting in the newest building in town, town hall, and it is 16 years old.
“Things are starting to go,” Sweet said. “We’re trying to be proactive.”
Selectmen are equally enthusiastic about landing Lovett.
“I think it’s a tremendous opportunity for the town,” Selectman Jerry McGovern said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.