NORTON — Fall town meeting voters supported the first spending requests for Community Preservation Act funds.
A strong turnout of 316 voters attended the meeting Monday night at King Philip Regional High School, backing all seven requests, totaling $629,715, by the Community Preservation Committee, which oversees the Community Preservation Act funds.
The request that drew many voters was for $445,315 for what is being billed as the town’s first community playground. It would be built at the Rice Recreation Complex off Emerald Street near Wrentham Developmental Center.
The facility, which was part of the original plan for the complex, would be geared to ages 2 to 12, but older residents could use it.
CPC member Leo Immonen opposed the playground request, citing several reasons, including the plan to borrow for the project. That will add about $50,000 more in borrowing costs as well as other expenses that he contended the town may have to bear.
“We do not know the final price,” Immonen said.
Immonen and some other residents questioned the plan to go with Kompan of Texas, a maker and installer of playgrounds, without seeking other bids.
“This is a want, not a need,” said Sandra Balfe, comparing the nonbid to buying a car without looking at others. “It’s an enormous amount of money.”
Recreation commission Chairman Ray Palmer said the company had agreed to donate $100,000 to bring the costs down.
Recreation commission members acknowledged they also had “sticker shock” when they first learned the costs, but emphasized the quality of the project, cited special safety features and pointed out it has to adhere to various building codes.
“They vetted it,” selectmen Chairman Joseph Botaish said of the CPC committee. “We need the playground.”
A group from the local MOMs club pleaded for the facility, and voters ended up passing the proposal, which required a two-thirds vote because of the borrowing, by a standing vote of 225-67.
Three of the CPC requests costing nearly $150,000 are to help control weed growth in the town’s three waterways, Lake Pearl, Lake Archer and Mirror Lake. Residents who live on the lakes made their case on town meeting floor.
Lake Pearl is earmarked for $83,000 for a weed harvesting machine, Lake Archer $45,000 for a weed eradication program, and Mirror Lake $23,000 for weed control and a study of stormwater runoff.
An additional $6,500 was supported from the CPA fund to update the town’s Open Space and Recreation plan that is underway. The plan makes the town eligible to apply for grants for open space and recreation initiatives.
Money from the CPA fund was also voted for projects to enhance the local Housing Authority’s residential areas with new fences and a basketball hoop ($17,000), and to clean and restore nine historic paintings by Wrentham artist Joseph Cowell ($9,900).
The state Community Preservation Act the town adopted two years ago allows investment in four areas: community housing, historical preservation, open space and recreation.
The Community Preservation Fund is funded from a property tax surcharge residents approved, and is supplemented with money from the state.
By the end of the fiscal year in June 2020, town officials estimate Wrentham will have collected about $800,000 from the program — about $250,000 each of the last three years in local taxes and a state contribution of about $47,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.