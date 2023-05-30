WRENTHAM — The Wrentham Arts on the Common festival, one of the largest such events in the area, returns Saturday, June 3, to the town common at routes 140 and 1A.
The annual festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.
The event, sponsored by the local cultural council to celebrate the arts, is designed to appeal to all ages and features art in many forms. Music and live entertainment is scheduled throughout the day.
“This year’s festival will surely be a fantastic event, with even more artists and performers, to help Wrentham celebrate its 350th” birthday, the Wrentham Cultural Council said.
Artists are selected by the council after submitting their work.
The artists represent the areas of fine arts (painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking, photography, mixed media, etc.), fine crafts (wood, metal, glass, clay, etc.), jewelry, and fiber arts (weaving, quilt making, embroidery, clothing).
Artists will also be giving demonstrations.
As part of the arts festival and in celebration of the town’s birthday, the Wrentham Cultural Council will be offering an immersive exhibit that highlights the people, the stories, the architecture and the books of the town’s historic former Fiske Library.
The free program will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Old Fiske Museum, the former library, at 55 East St. near the town common.
The long-running arts show returned last year after an absence of two years because of the pandemic.
