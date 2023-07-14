As Wrentham continues the year-long celebration of its 350th anniversary with a birthday party Saturday, it has one foot in the past and one in the future.
For a community with such a deep history, that is the way it should be, residents and town officials say.
Founded in 1673, what once was a rural farming community has continued to evolve into what many now consider to now be a suburb of Greater Boston.
West Wrentham, for centuries filled with rolling farmland, has certainly been transformed as have other sections of town.
While there are still The Big Apple orchard and conservation lands, many housing developments have popped up over the past several decades in the west end.
And Route 121, which includes part of West Street and runs from the center of town to Cumberland, can at times seem choked with traffic.
Commercial growth has come to South Street (Route 1A) and Route 1, most notably when Wrentham Village Premium Outlets opened in 1997 on the former route that has easy access to Interstate 495.
The mammoth outdoor mall hasn’t brought too much spinoff business to that area as many feared.
In more recent years an expansive housing and commercial development that includes restaurants and stores called Ledgeview Way opened off Madison Street and Route 1.
Despite the residential and business growth, the town continues to hold on to its history better than many communities.
The center of town has retained several historic buildings, including the Civil War-era Proctor Mansion with its Victorian architecture. It was renovated into an inn and has been the location for the filming of movies.
There is also the Original Congregational Church overlooking the picturesque and historic town common. The church, a Greek Revival structure, was built in 1834 for a congregation formed in 1692.
The location of the former Center School across from the church has for years been a gravel parking lot and is now being rehabilitated into a more modern, landscaped parking area.
Not far from the common on East Street (Route 140) is the Old Fiske Library building, which has been turned into a history museum with much help from the town’s historic commission, which also preserves the town’s arts culture.
“A historic location that is near and dear to me as a cultural council member is the beautiful old Fiske Library, now the old Fiske Museum,” cultural council Chair Evelyn Zepf said. “The cultural council shares the museum space with the historical commission, and we’ve worked together on exhibits in the two galleries.”
For the 350th anniversary, there is an exhibit called “A Tale of the Fiske” highlighting the building, its architecture and history, and a general history of libraries in Wrentham and books residents were reading. The exhibit is open by appointment through the summer.
Then, of course, there are the town’s three main waterways, Lake Pearl, Lake Archer and Mirror Lake, which also have rich histories.
The largest, Lake Pearl, is well-known as the home of the historic Lake Pearl Park and Ballroom. It’s now known as just Lake Pearl and bills itself as New England’s only 25-acre lakeside venue. Lake Pearl Park had its start back in 1885 when the Enegren family bought the land.
Grey Almeida, a member of the 350th Anniversary Committee and a former local school committee member, has dived deep into the town’s history, and feels Lake Archer is the town’s most historic location.
“Going back to the Council Oak tree which overlooked the lake (now where the Oak Point neighborhood is), to the beloved Jones Beach where many would spend their summers and near where ice was harvested,” Almeida said. “The private lake remains a cherished location for many lakeside residents and the envy of the rest of us who don’t have access to it.”
Wrentham Developmental Center, the former Wrentham State School, once encompassed about 700 acres and still occupies much acreage near the center, which is home to adults with developmental disabilities. The school campus, which dates back to the early 1900s, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1994.
The town acquired some of its land for its main recreation complex, which continues to be developed.
The 2020 census put the town’s population at 12,178.
“The Town of Wrentham is a thriving, active community and home to more than 12,000 residents. We are fortunate to have a vast and diverse set of businesses, acres of open space, forests, and three beautiful lakes for recreation,” Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said. “A quintessential New England town.”
The administrator also points out Wrentham is strategically located midway between Boston, Providence and Worcester.
“I would say that one of the most significant events in the history of Wrentham would be the construction of Route 1” that became Route 1A, “and its subsequent rerouting to the old Boston-Providence Pike,” Almeida said. “It’s crazy to think that a major highway connecting Maine to Florida once passed through Wrentham Center.
“While it undeniably put Wrentham on the map and attracted tourist attractions to the area, I’m told that managing the traffic became really challenging,” Almeida said. “At times, traffic can still become quite hectic in the town center, but I am grateful that it is no longer a major highway.”
Who are some of the most memorable residents?
“I think that William Sweatt, who bequeathed money for extras not covered in the town budget, is one of the most memorable people,” said Zepf, noting the town has been benefiting from his gift since 1932 when the Sweatt Fund was created.
As part of the birthday celebration, a William Sweatt Day was held on the town common in May. Sweatt Beach on Lake Pearl, Sweatt Park near the common, and Sweatt Fields off Randall Road are all named after him.
Al Gibbons
Most are familiar with Helen Keller, the world-renown advocate for the blind who spent a few years in town, but Almeida points to a more recent resident.
“I’d say the person who seems to have really left a lasting impact on the Wrentham community is lifelong educator Al Gibbons,” Almeida said, noting his write-up on the Wrentham 350 website is the “most read, loved, and commented” story. “The Wrentham Public Schools are fantastic schools and I believe it’s in part thanks to Al Gibbons’s legacy.”
The gym in Delaney Elementary School is named for the late longtime principal.
Where do residents hope to see the town headed in the future?
“I hope that any potential changes to the area are minimal, as I love it just the way it is now,” Almeida said. “However, I would love to see the old Crosby’s Valve land transformed into something special.”
The site downtown was home to the landmark business for decades before closing. Its buildings have since been torn down and the town has been working to see the property redeveloped.
“Considering the great shopping options nearby, it may not make sense to add more shops. Instead, why not use the space to create a community area,” Almeida said. “If I could envision anything without limitations, I would allocate a section for a splash pad during the summer, another section for an ice-skating rink in the winter, and perhaps even a skatepark. This way, the space could cater to a variety of interests and become a fun hub for the community throughout the year.”
The town has other potential projects on its horizon.
There are plans to renovate or replace Roderick Elementary School. The town’s Department of Public Works has needed a new facility for years. And there has been consideration to expand the senior center, which has been running out of room as the senior population grows.
“The new Wrentham Elementary School building is an important project that deserves attention,” Almeida said, noting it has recently received initial approval for funding assistance from the state. “In the near future, our community will need to come together to vote on this matter at town meeting. The Roderick School is in dire need of renovation.”
School officials are also planning to close the antiquated Vogel School, which dates back to the 1930s, as the town moves into the future with one eye on its past.
“I don’t have a crystal ball to know where the town is headed in the future, but it’s my hope that we continue to be community focused, and remain a place where people want to spend time, live, raise families, and stay into retirement,” Zepf said.