WRENTHAM — The town is giving $7,000 from its share of state opioid settlement money to a community-based coalition that promotes substance abuse prevention.
The Healthy KP Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition plans to use the funds for prevention, harm reduction and recovery support for opioid addiction.
“As a community-based coalition, we recognize that Healthy KP is on the front line of this crisis and the town would like to thank you for all the work you do,” Town Administrator Kevin Sweet wrote in a letter approving the group’s application for the funds.
The town has received $42,528 from the Massachusetts Opioid Abatement Settlement fund.
The state was part of a settlement with the manufacturers and distributors of opioids who were sued over their roles in fueling the nation’s opioid crisis.
Massachusetts and a dozen other states reached a settlement with the Sackler family and its disgraced drug company, Purdue Pharma, to pay more than $4 billion for their roles in the opioid epidemic.
The state is also expected to receive over $200 million in separate settlements with CVS and Walgreens.
