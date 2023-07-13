Wrentham town hall building

Wrentham Town Hall

 staff file photo

WRENTHAM — The town is giving $7,000 from its share of state opioid settlement money to a community-based coalition that promotes substance abuse prevention.

The Healthy KP Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition plans to use the funds for prevention, harm reduction and recovery support for opioid addiction.

