WRENTHAM -- The house fire that displaced four people was electrical in origin but the exact cause has not been identified, Fire Chief Antonio Marino said Monday.
The fire occurred about 2:15 p.m. Friday at 48 Common St., a 2 1/2-story house.
Witnesses and fire officials said flames were shooting out of windows on the second floor.
Two bystanders driving by at the time helped a woman take her 70-year-old father, who lived in an apartment on the first floor, out of the house.
The American Red Cross responded to help the displaced residents.
Firefighters from Wrentham and several surrounding towns knocked down the fire in about a half-hour.
No injuries were reported.
Local firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Plainville, Foxboro, Franklin, Bellingham, Norfolk, Walpole and North Attleboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.