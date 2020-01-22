WRENTHAM — A Stoughton man indicted in September for allegedly breaking into the home of a local couple while they were attending a funeral for the wife’s father is serving prison time for violating his probation on federal drug charges.
Daniel Lennon, 37, faces an indictment in Dedham Superior Court on charges related to the break-in last May at the home of MaryFran Randall and the break-in to her father’s Franklin condo the same day, according to court records.
However, he has not been arraigned yet because he was sentenced in October to serve eight months in federal prison for violating his probation for a 2011 conviction for possession with intent to distribute oxycodene, according to court records.
He was sentenced to almost 6 1/2 years followed by three years of probation related to a traffic stop in Greensville County, Va., where police found he had nine plastic bags filled with a total of 9,000 oxycodone pills, according to court records.
At the time of his May 25 arrest in Franklin, Lennon was facing a charge in Boston Municipal Court of driving under the influence of drugs.
Randall and her husband were attending the funeral services in Wrentham for her father, 75-year-old Daniel McIsaac, when they were notified by their alarm company that their home alarm was activated. They quickly called police and officers also checking her father’s condominium apprehended Lennon nearby, according to court records.
In Dedham Superior Court, he faces a five-count indictment.
No date for arraignment has been scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.