WRENTHAM -- Two suspects eluded police after breaking into a car and stealing a pocketbook, leading to a brief high-speed car chase on Interstate 495 over the weekend.
The incident was reported about 2:30 p.m. Saturday and ultimately led to an ongoing investigation involving several communities.
A Franklin Street resident called 911 and reported that two suspects broke the window of their car and took a pocketbook, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
The resident gave police a description of the suspects’ car, a black Dodge Charger with California license plates. The car was spotted moments later at routes 1A and 121, according to McGrath.
McGrath said he and another officer attempted to stop the car on Route 1 and block it in as it was slowing down but the car accelerated, striking the front of his cruiser. The cruiser sustained only minor damage, he said.
The other officer pursed the car as it fled onto I-495 South but stopped chasing the vehicle around the Route 1 exit after it approached speeds estimated at 100 mph, McGrath said.
The officer eventually lost sight of the car but state police spotted it on I-95 South before also losing sight of the vehicle.
Shortly afterwards, a motorist reported seeing what turned out to be the suspects’ car, from which an occupant was throwing pocketbooks out the window on Interstate 295 in North Attleboro.
The motorist stopped, picked up the pocketbooks and brought them to the North Attleboro Police police station where a Wrentham police officer later retrieved them, McGrath said.
Wrentham and state police also checked the area of I-295 where the pocketbooks were thrown. However, nothing else was found, according to McGrath.
A previous version of this story published online Saturday contained errors about events in the chase.
