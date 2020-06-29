WRENTHAM -- Residents returned a former selectman to that board in Monday's annual town election, which featured just one other race and brought a low voter turnout.
Charles Kennedy, who decided not to run for a third three-year selectmen's term two years ago, won with 347 votes over political newcomer Robert Morrison's 291. Gerard Nolan opted to not run for another three-year term on the board.
Kennedy works in the financial field and is a founding member of the local education trust W.E.S.T. Morrison is a retired electrician and U.S. Air Force veteran.
For a five-year housing authority seat, incumbent Alan Richard narrowly retained his seat over Ann Smith. The margin was 289 to 276 votes.
Only 668, or 7.6 percent, of the town's 8,786 registered voters cast ballots.
Poll hours were reduced to noon to 5 p.m. at Delaney School because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The town clerk's office had sent out about 500 absentee/early voting ballots. Wrentham, like other communities, has been promoting the mail-in ballots due to safety concerns over the virus.
Those who cast ballots at the polls had to wear masks and booths were cleaned after each use.
Veronica Gonzalez ran for one of two available seats on the local school committee. The seats of Danielle Schmitz, the committee's vice chair, and Kristi Brunick were expiring but nobody took out papers for the second spot.
